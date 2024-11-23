California is hit hardest with 7 ill, with 1 and possibly 2 deaths.

Ill WGS match to Pig Snout.

As of November 22, 2024, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from four states – California (7), Illinois (2), New York (1) and New Jersey (1).

Sick people’s samples were collected from October 24, 2021, to July 31, 2024. Of 11 people with information available, nine have been hospitalized. In California, one pregnant person and their twins were sick and both infants died. Listeria was found in a sample from the mother and from one of the twin infants, but it could not be found in a sample from the other infant. Because of this, only the mother and one twin are included as confirmed cases in this outbreak. One other Listeria illness was reported in an infant who was sick and recovered.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

On October 21, 2024, FSIS conducted routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product by Yu Shang Food, Inc. Testing confirmed that the product was contaminated with Listeria. WGS showed that the Listeria in the pork snout product is closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating foods produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc.

On November 9, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. On November 21, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc expanded their recall. CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled products.

Listeria: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as lettuce, polony, deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery and milk.

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Listeria attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: