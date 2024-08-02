Listeria Attorneys at Marler Clark Call for Food Safety Measures to Protect the Public

Seattle, WA – The recent Listeria outbreak, implicating Boar’s Head deli meat for sickening 34, and killing 2, requires proactive measures to ensure the safety of consumers. Beyond the recall of the product, the foodborne illness attorneys at Marler Clark believe that any product in the deli case that came near Boar’s Head product may have been at risk for cross contamination and should be discarded. In addition, deli case, deli counters and any equipment, especially slicers should be thoroughly cleaned. “As many food safety professionals say, ‘When in Doubt, Throw it Out,’” said Marler Clark attorney William Marler.

Consumers need to also be aware of the dangers of these products and toss all Boar’s Head products have been recalled. Consumers should:

Seal the meat. Place the contaminated meat in a sealed plastic bag to prevent any leakage or exposure to other foods.

Label the bag. Clearly label the bag as “Contaminated – Do Not Consume” to prevent accidental ingestion.

Secure the trash. Place the sealed bag in a secure trash container with a tight lid to prevent animals from accessing it.

Wash your hands. After handling the contaminated meat, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to prevent spreading the bacteria.

Clean the area. Wipe down any surfaces or utensils that encountered the contaminated meat with a disinfectant to prevent cross-contamination.

Inform others. If the contaminated meat was part of a larger batch, inform others who may have consumed it to take necessary precautions.

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, and deli meats are not usually heated to a high enough temperature to kill any germs that may be on these meats. The risk for cross contamination is high and calls for food suppliers, retailers and consumers to toss any Boar’s head products that could potentially have been exposed to Listeria.

Fast Facts on Boar’s Head Deli Meat Recall and Outbreak

34 Illnesses, ranging in age from 32 to 94 years

33 Hospitalizations

2 Deaths: Illinois (1) and New Jersey (1)

13 States, including: Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Massachusetts (2), Maryland (6), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), New Jersey (2), New York (12), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (1).

7,200,000 pounds of Boar’s Head Meats Recalled

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria even when they do seek care. Also, this outbreak may not be limited to only the states with known illnesses. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Listeria Facts

Symptoms occur within one to eight weeks after exposure

Initial signs of infection: Fever, muscle aches, nausea or diarrhea

Serious signs of infection: Headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion or convulsions

Infection during pregnancy could lead to miscarriage, infection of newborn or stillbirth

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. colioutbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.. Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

