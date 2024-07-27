Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Company Name: Supreme Service Solutions LLC.

Brand Name: (Kroger) Supreme Produce

Company Announcement

Summary of Recall: Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Weirs Farm Inc. (purchased from Kroger Stores) due to possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items:

Product Name Barcode UPC Best By Date Pico/Guac Combo 850054894434 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz 850053685552 7/10/2024 to 7/25/2024 Chopped Cilantro 2 oz 850053685446 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz 850053685422 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Diced Jalapeno 7 oz 850053685361 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz 850053685347 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz 850053685385 7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024 Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz 850053685781 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Grilling Vegetables 19 oz 850053685842 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz 850053685897 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz 850053685880 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz 850053685965 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024 Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz 850053685958 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024 Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz 850053685941 7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024 Salsa Medium 16 oz 850053685989 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024 Salsa Mild 16 oz 850053685972 7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024 Snacking Peppers 12 oz 850053685538 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz 860010507131 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024 Vegetable Kabob 27 oz 850053685859 7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

In cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc. and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers and green beans. The affected product from Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc is recalled due to a potential listeria monocytogenescontamination. The full product details include:

Product Name: Package Description UPC Code Jalapeno 8 oz. bag 4099100087680 Green Pepper 16 oz. (3 pack) bag 4099100087598 Green Beans 16 oz. bag 4099100087826

The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This recall is in connection to a previous recall released by Wiers Farm, Inc. dated July 22, 2024. Products involved in this recall were packed between July 6-19, 2024.

All items were sold in plastic clam-shell containers and sold at select Kroger retail stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia & Jay C Food retail stores in Indiana:

SNOWFRUIT Butternut Squash Cubes – UPC 639123880352 – 12oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Chopped Cilantro with White Onion – UPC 639123880062 – 5oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper Tri-Blend – UPC 639123880024 – 8oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper w/ White Onion – UPC 639123880048 – 7oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Hot – UPC 639123880406 – 11oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Mild – UPC 639123880390 – 11oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo – UPC 639123880574 – 16oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Medium – UPC 639123880161 – 14oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Mild – UPC 639123880154 – 14oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Hot – UPC 639123880116 – 14oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Medium – UPC 639123880093 – 14oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Mild – UPC 639123880109 – 14oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Salsa Medium – UPC 639123880185 – 16oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Salsa Mild – UPC 639123880178 – 16oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Snacking Peppers – UPC 639123880260 – 12oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Diced Jalapeno – UPC 639123880031 – 7oz Container

SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Blender Mild – UPC 639123880789 – 12oz Container

Affected items can be identified by reviewing the product label (exampleExternal Link Disclaimer) for any combination of both an affected SELL BY date AND an affected LOT listed below. A complete list of locations where the affected product was sold is availableExternal Link Disclaimer.

Detailed Lot Information

Items Sell By Date Lot Information SNOWFRUIT Chopped Cilantro with White Onion – UPC 639123880062 – 5oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo – UPC 639123880574 – 16oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Medium – UPC 639123880161 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Mild – UPC 639123880154 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Hot – UPC 639123880116 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Medium – UPC 639123880093 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Mild – UPC 639123880109 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Salsa Medium – UPC 639123880185 – 16oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Salsa Mild – UPC 639123880178 – 16oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole Blender Mild – UPC 639123880789 – 12oz Container 7/6/2024 THROUGH 7/26/2024 CBMA128F CBMA857F CDMA439F CBMA232F CBMA858F CDMA441F CBMA264F CBMA861F. CDMA444F CBMA273F CBMA864F CDMA445F CBMA312F CBMA867F CDMA447F CBMA315F CBMA870F CDMA448F CBMA327F CBMA871F CDMA454F CBMA328F CBMA878F CDMA465F CBMA341F CBMA879F CDMA466F CBMA348F CBMA880F CDMA468F CBMA350F CBMA881F CDMA475F CBMA388F CBMA891F CDMA477F CBMA504F CBMA893F CDMA482F CBMA506F CBMA895F CDMA513F CBMA511F CBMA897F CDMA705F CBMA512F CBMA898F CDMA722F CBMA514F CBMA901F CDMA741F CBMA518F CBMA907F CDMA747F CBMA519F CBMA920F CDMA754F CBMA522F CBMA926F CDMA758F CBMA525F CBMA931F CDMA765F CBMA531F CBMA938F CDMA770F CBMA532F CBMA940F CDMA811F CBMA536F CBMA942F CDMA817F CBMA538F CBMA957F CDMA825F CBMA542F CBMA965F CDMA826F CBMA543F CBMA966F CDMA827F CBMA546F CBMA971F CDMA829F CBMA548F CBMA982F CDMA832F CBMA549F CBMA990F CDMA833F CBMA557F CDMA335F CDMA835F CBMA562F CDMA336F CDMA836F CBMA569F CDMA344F CDMA836F CBMA575F CDMA351F CDMA838F CBMA581F CDMA353F CDMA901F CBMA587F CDMA355F CDMA902F CBMA590F CDMA359F CDMA907F CBMA591F CDMA361F CDMA909F CBMA593F CDMA364F CDMA910F CBMA594F CDMA367F CDMA913F CBMA598F CDMA370F CDMA915F CBMA617F CDMA376F CDMA920F CBMA621F CDMA380F CDMA921F CBMA623F CDMA381F CDMA923F CBMA641F CDMA383F CDMA925F CBMA664F CDMA384F CDMA929F CBMA800F CDMA390F CDMA932F CBMA802F CDMA392F CDMA934F CBMA803F CDMA395F CDMA935F CBMA804F CDMA402F CDMA938F CBMA805F CDMA405F CDMA939F CBMA806F CDMA406F CDMA942F CBMA808F CDMA408F CDMA943F CBMA810F CDMA409F CDMA944F CBMA812F CDMA410F CDMA945F CBMA815F CDMA411F CDMA946F CBMA817F CDMA412F CDMA948F CBMA818F CDMA413F CDMA951F CBMA819F CDMA418F CDMA959F CBMA820F CDMA420F CDMA960F CBMA822F CDMA421F CDMA968F CBMA824F CDMA423F CDMA984F CBMA832F CDMA426F LV008F CBMA836F CDMA428F LV014F CBMA839F CDMA429F LV057F CBMA842F CDMA431F LV073F CBMA844F CDMA432F LV081F CBMA847F CDMA433F LV084F CBMA851F CDMA434F LV087F CBMA853F CDMA435F LV090F CBMA856F CDMA438F SNOWFRUIT Butternut Squash Cubes – UPC 639123880352 – 12oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper Tri-Blend – UPC 639123880024 – 8oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper w/ White Onion – UPC 639123880048 – 7oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Hot – UPC 639123880406 – 11oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Mild – UPC 639123880390 – 11oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Snacking Peppers – UPC 639123880260 – 12oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Diced Jalapeno – UPC 639123880031 – 7oz Container 7/6/2024 THROUGH 7/26/2024 CDMA335F CDMA433F CDMA838F CDMA336F CDMA434F CDMA901F CDMA344F CDMA435F CDMA902F CDMA351F CDMA438F CDMA907F CDMA353F CDMA439F CDMA909F CDMA355F CDMA441F CDMA910F CDMA359F CDMA444F CDMA913F CDMA361F CDMA445F CDMA915F CDMA364F CDMA447F CDMA920F CDMA367F CDMA448F CDMA921F CDMA370F CDMA454F CDMA923F CDMA376F CDMA465F CDMA925F CDMA380F CDMA466F CDMA929F CDMA381F CDMA468F CDMA934F CDMA383F CDMA475F CDMA935F CDMA384F CDMA477F CDMA938F CDMA390F CDMA482F CDMA939F CDMA392F CDMA513F CDMA942F CDMA395F CDMA705F CDMA943F CDMA402F CDMA722F CDMA944F CDMA405F CDMA741F CDMA945F CDMA406F CDMA747F CDMA946F CDMA408F CDMA754F CDMA948F CDMA409F CDMA758F CDMA951F CDMA410F CDMA765F CDMA959F CDMA411F CDMA770F CDMA960F CDMA412F CDMA811F CDMA968F CDMA413F CDMA817F CDMA984F CDMA418F CDMA825F LV008F CDMA420F CDMA826F LV014F CDMA421F CDMA827F LV057F CDMA423F CDMA829F LV073F CDMA426F CDMA832F LV081F CDMA428F CDMA833F LV084F CDMA429F CDMA835F LV087F CDMA431F CDMA836F LV090F CDMA432F CDMA836F

Consumers who have purchased affected SNOWFRUIT products are urged to not consume the products