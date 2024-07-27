Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Company Name: Supreme Service Solutions LLC.
Brand Name: (Kroger) Supreme Produce
Company Announcement
Summary of Recall: Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Weirs Farm Inc. (purchased from Kroger Stores) due to possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.
Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items:
|Product Name
|Barcode UPC
|Best By Date
|Pico/Guac Combo
|850054894434
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz
|850053685552
|7/10/2024 to 7/25/2024
|Chopped Cilantro 2 oz
|850053685446
|7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
|Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz
|850053685422
|7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
|Diced Jalapeno 7 oz
|850053685361
|7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
|Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz
|850053685347
|7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
|Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz
|850053685385
|7/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
|Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz
|850053685781
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Grilling Vegetables 19 oz
|850053685842
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz
|850053685897
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz
|850053685880
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz
|850053685965
|7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
|Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz
|850053685958
|7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
|Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz
|850053685941
|7/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
|Salsa Medium 16 oz
|850053685989
|7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
|Salsa Mild 16 oz
|850053685972
|7/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
|Snacking Peppers 12 oz
|850053685538
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz
|860010507131
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
|Vegetable Kabob 27 oz
|850053685859
|7/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.
The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.
In cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc. and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers and green beans. The affected product from Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc is recalled due to a potential listeria monocytogenescontamination. The full product details include:
|Product Name:
|Package Description
|UPC Code
|Jalapeno
|8 oz. bag
|4099100087680
|Green Pepper
|16 oz. (3 pack) bag
|4099100087598
|Green Beans
|16 oz. bag
|4099100087826
The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.
This recall is in connection to a previous recall released by Wiers Farm, Inc. dated July 22, 2024. Products involved in this recall were packed between July 6-19, 2024.
All items were sold in plastic clam-shell containers and sold at select Kroger retail stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia & Jay C Food retail stores in Indiana:
- SNOWFRUIT Butternut Squash Cubes – UPC 639123880352 – 12oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Chopped Cilantro with White Onion – UPC 639123880062 – 5oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper Tri-Blend – UPC 639123880024 – 8oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper w/ White Onion – UPC 639123880048 – 7oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Hot – UPC 639123880406 – 11oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Mild – UPC 639123880390 – 11oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo – UPC 639123880574 – 16oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Medium – UPC 639123880161 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Mild – UPC 639123880154 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Hot – UPC 639123880116 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Medium – UPC 639123880093 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Mild – UPC 639123880109 – 14oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Salsa Medium – UPC 639123880185 – 16oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Salsa Mild – UPC 639123880178 – 16oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Snacking Peppers – UPC 639123880260 – 12oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Diced Jalapeno – UPC 639123880031 – 7oz Container
- SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Blender Mild – UPC 639123880789 – 12oz Container
Affected items can be identified by reviewing the product label (exampleExternal Link Disclaimer) for any combination of both an affected SELL BY date AND an affected LOT listed below. A complete list of locations where the affected product was sold is availableExternal Link Disclaimer.
Consumers who have purchased affected SNOWFRUIT products are urged to not consume the products