Summary of Recall: Supreme Service Solutions LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is assisting in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Weirs Farm Inc. (purchased from Kroger Stores) due to possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items:

Product NameBarcode UPCBest By Date
Pico/Guac Combo8500548944347/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz8500536855527/10/2024 to 7/25/2024
Chopped Cilantro 2 oz8500536854467/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz8500536854227/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Diced Jalapeno 7 oz8500536853617/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz8500536853477/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz8500536853857/9/2024 to 7/24/2024
Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz8500536857817/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Grilling Vegetables 19 oz8500536858427/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Guacamole Chunky Medium 17 oz8500536858977/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Guacamole Chunky Mild 17 oz8500536858807/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Pico De Gallo Classic Hot 14 oz8500536859657/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
Pico De Gallo Classic Medium 14 oz8500536859587/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
Pico De Gallo Classic Mild 14 oz8500536859417/12/2024 to 7/27/2024
Salsa Medium 16 oz8500536859897/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
Salsa Mild 16 oz8500536859727/13/2024 to 7/28/2024
Snacking Peppers 12 oz8500536855387/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz8600105071317/11/2024 to 7/26/2024
Vegetable Kabob 27 oz8500536858597/11/2024 to 7/26/2024

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

In cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc. and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers and green beans. The affected product from Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc is recalled due to a potential listeria monocytogenescontamination. The full product details include:

Product Name: Package Description UPC Code 
Jalapeno8 oz. bag4099100087680
Green Pepper16 oz. (3 pack) bag4099100087598
Green Beans16 oz. bag4099100087826

The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This recall is in connection to a previous recall released by Wiers Farm, Inc. dated July 22, 2024. Products involved in this recall were packed between July 6-19, 2024.

All items were sold in plastic clam-shell containers and sold at select Kroger retail stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia & Jay C Food retail stores in Indiana:

  • SNOWFRUIT Butternut Squash Cubes – UPC 639123880352 – 12oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Chopped Cilantro with White Onion – UPC 639123880062 – 5oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper Tri-Blend – UPC 639123880024 – 8oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper w/ White Onion – UPC 639123880048 – 7oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Hot – UPC 639123880406 – 11oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Mild – UPC 639123880390 – 11oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo – UPC 639123880574 – 16oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Medium – UPC 639123880161 – 14oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Mild – UPC 639123880154 – 14oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Hot – UPC 639123880116 – 14oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Medium – UPC 639123880093 – 14oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Mild – UPC 639123880109 – 14oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Salsa Medium – UPC 639123880185 – 16oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Salsa Mild – UPC 639123880178 – 16oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Snacking Peppers – UPC 639123880260 – 12oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Diced Jalapeno – UPC 639123880031 – 7oz Container
  • SNOWFRUIT Guacamole Blender Mild – UPC 639123880789 – 12oz Container

Affected items can be identified by reviewing the product label (exampleExternal Link Disclaimer) for any combination of both an affected SELL BY date AND an affected LOT listed below. A complete list of locations where the affected product was sold is availableExternal Link Disclaimer.

Detailed Lot Information

Items Sell By Date Lot Information 
SNOWFRUIT Chopped Cilantro with White Onion – UPC 639123880062 – 5oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Combo – UPC 639123880574 – 16oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Medium – UPC 639123880161 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole Chunky Mild – UPC 639123880154 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Hot – UPC 639123880116 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Medium – UPC 639123880093 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Pico de Gallo Classic Mild – UPC 639123880109 – 14oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Salsa Medium – UPC 639123880185 – 16oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Salsa Mild – UPC 639123880178 – 16oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Guacamole Blender Mild – UPC 639123880789 – 12oz Container7/6/2024 THROUGH 7/26/2024CBMA128FCBMA857FCDMA439F
CBMA232FCBMA858FCDMA441F
CBMA264FCBMA861F.CDMA444F
CBMA273FCBMA864FCDMA445F
CBMA312FCBMA867FCDMA447F
CBMA315FCBMA870FCDMA448F
CBMA327FCBMA871FCDMA454F
CBMA328FCBMA878FCDMA465F
CBMA341FCBMA879FCDMA466F
CBMA348FCBMA880FCDMA468F
CBMA350FCBMA881FCDMA475F
CBMA388FCBMA891FCDMA477F
CBMA504FCBMA893FCDMA482F
CBMA506FCBMA895FCDMA513F
CBMA511FCBMA897FCDMA705F
CBMA512FCBMA898FCDMA722F
CBMA514FCBMA901FCDMA741F
CBMA518FCBMA907FCDMA747F
CBMA519FCBMA920FCDMA754F
CBMA522FCBMA926FCDMA758F
CBMA525FCBMA931FCDMA765F
CBMA531FCBMA938FCDMA770F
CBMA532FCBMA940FCDMA811F
CBMA536FCBMA942FCDMA817F
CBMA538FCBMA957FCDMA825F
CBMA542FCBMA965FCDMA826F
CBMA543FCBMA966FCDMA827F
CBMA546FCBMA971FCDMA829F
CBMA548FCBMA982FCDMA832F
CBMA549FCBMA990FCDMA833F
CBMA557FCDMA335FCDMA835F
CBMA562FCDMA336FCDMA836F
CBMA569FCDMA344FCDMA836F
CBMA575FCDMA351FCDMA838F
CBMA581FCDMA353FCDMA901F
CBMA587FCDMA355FCDMA902F
CBMA590FCDMA359FCDMA907F
CBMA591FCDMA361FCDMA909F
CBMA593FCDMA364FCDMA910F
CBMA594FCDMA367FCDMA913F
CBMA598FCDMA370FCDMA915F
CBMA617FCDMA376FCDMA920F
CBMA621FCDMA380FCDMA921F
CBMA623FCDMA381FCDMA923F
CBMA641FCDMA383FCDMA925F
CBMA664FCDMA384FCDMA929F
CBMA800FCDMA390FCDMA932F
CBMA802FCDMA392FCDMA934F
CBMA803FCDMA395FCDMA935F
CBMA804FCDMA402FCDMA938F
CBMA805FCDMA405FCDMA939F
CBMA806FCDMA406FCDMA942F
CBMA808FCDMA408FCDMA943F
CBMA810FCDMA409FCDMA944F
CBMA812FCDMA410FCDMA945F
CBMA815FCDMA411FCDMA946F
CBMA817FCDMA412FCDMA948F
CBMA818FCDMA413FCDMA951F
CBMA819FCDMA418FCDMA959F
CBMA820FCDMA420FCDMA960F
CBMA822FCDMA421FCDMA968F
CBMA824FCDMA423FCDMA984F
CBMA832FCDMA426FLV008F
CBMA836FCDMA428FLV014F
CBMA839FCDMA429FLV057F
CBMA842FCDMA431FLV073F
CBMA844FCDMA432FLV081F
CBMA847FCDMA433FLV084F
CBMA851FCDMA434FLV087F
CBMA853FCDMA435FLV090F
CBMA856FCDMA438F 
SNOWFRUIT Butternut Squash Cubes – UPC 639123880352 – 12oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper Tri-Blend – UPC 639123880024 – 8oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Diced Pepper w/ White Onion – UPC 639123880048 – 7oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Hot – UPC 639123880406 – 11oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Fajita Mix, Mild – UPC 639123880390 – 11oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Snacking Peppers – UPC 639123880260 – 12oz ContainerSNOWFRUIT Diced Jalapeno – UPC 639123880031 – 7oz Container7/6/2024 THROUGH 7/26/2024
CDMA335FCDMA433FCDMA838F
CDMA336FCDMA434FCDMA901F
CDMA344FCDMA435FCDMA902F
CDMA351FCDMA438FCDMA907F
CDMA353FCDMA439FCDMA909F
CDMA355FCDMA441FCDMA910F
CDMA359FCDMA444FCDMA913F
CDMA361FCDMA445FCDMA915F
CDMA364FCDMA447FCDMA920F
CDMA367FCDMA448FCDMA921F
CDMA370FCDMA454FCDMA923F
CDMA376FCDMA465FCDMA925F
CDMA380FCDMA466FCDMA929F
CDMA381FCDMA468FCDMA934F
CDMA383FCDMA475FCDMA935F
CDMA384FCDMA477FCDMA938F
CDMA390FCDMA482FCDMA939F
CDMA392FCDMA513FCDMA942F
CDMA395FCDMA705FCDMA943F
CDMA402FCDMA722FCDMA944F
CDMA405FCDMA741FCDMA945F
CDMA406FCDMA747FCDMA946F
CDMA408FCDMA754FCDMA948F
CDMA409FCDMA758FCDMA951F
CDMA410FCDMA765FCDMA959F
CDMA411FCDMA770FCDMA960F
CDMA412FCDMA811FCDMA968F
CDMA413FCDMA817FCDMA984F
CDMA418FCDMA825FLV008F
CDMA420FCDMA826FLV014F
CDMA421FCDMA827FLV057F
CDMA423FCDMA829FLV073F
CDMA426FCDMA832FLV081F
CDMA428FCDMA833FLV084F
CDMA429FCDMA835FLV087F
CDMA431FCDMA836FLV090F
CDMA432FCDMA836F 

Consumers who have purchased affected SNOWFRUIT products are urged to not consume the products