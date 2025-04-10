Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. is voluntarily issuing a precautionary advisory of a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6oz Marketside Celery Sticks with best if used by date 03/23/2025.

This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

This advisory is being initiated due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by the Georgia Department of Agriculture from a Georgia store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The specific products involved are 4 count 4 in/1.6 oz bundle packs of Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 16151 0 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date 03/23/2025, and Lot Code: P047650 on front of bag. All potentially affected products are past their expiration date and no longer for sale.

Consumers who have this product in their possession, including in their freezer, should not consume and discard the product.

The only products involved in this advisory can be identified with the following details:

Marketside Celery Sticks 4 in/1.6 oz Bundle Pack

Store: Walmart 
Distributed to select stores in:AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, MO, MT, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV, WY.
Product UPC Code:6 81131 16151 0
Lot Code:P047650
Best If Used by Date:03/23/2025
Pack Size & Packaging:4/1.6-ounce, bag

Listeria:  Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $900 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as lettuce, polony, deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery and milk.   

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Listeria attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Tags: Listeria Attorney, Listeria Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Bill Marler Bill Marler

Bill Marler is an accomplished personal injury lawyer and national expert on foodborne illness litigation. He began representing victims of foodborne illness in 1993, when he represented Brianne Kiner, the most seriously injured survivor of the Jack in the Box E. coli O157:H7…

Bill Marler is an accomplished personal injury lawyer and national expert on foodborne illness litigation. He began representing victims of foodborne illness in 1993, when he represented Brianne Kiner, the most seriously injured survivor of the Jack in the Box E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, resulting in her landmark $15.6 million settlement. Marler founded Food Safety News in 2009.

Read more about Bill MarlerBill's Twitter Profile
Show more Show less
Photo of Bruce Clark Bruce Clark

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than…

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than four years and involved more than 100 lawsuits in four states. Since that time, Bruce has been continuously involved in food and waterborne illness litigation involving bacterial, viral, and parasitic agents in settings ranging from large scale outbreaks to individual cases. He has extensive expertise in the medical, microbiological, and epidemiological aspects of foodborne illness cases gleaned from more than a decade of working with leading experts across the country. Bruce frequently speaks to public health groups as well as food industry groups about the realities of foodborne illness litigation and efforts that can help avoid the damage foodborne pathogens inflict.

Read more about Bruce Clark
Show more Show less
Related Posts
FDA investigates new Listeria outbreak
April 9, 2025
Pumpkin Juice recalled due to Botulism Risk
April 2, 2025
Carrots with E. coli sicken 48 in 19 States - 1 dead
March 31, 2025