The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) turkey wrap product due to concerns that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The RTE turkey wrap product was produced on September 10, 2025. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view sample labels]:

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY GOBBLER WRAP” with “BEST BY SEP 16, 2025.”

The product bears establishment number “P-1644” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that food contact surface samples associated with this product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it.