Chang Farm, Whatley, MA is recalling 12 oz Nature’s Wonder Mung Bean Sprouts, with the sell-by date of December 13th, 2023 because of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes).

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product has been distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout MA, CT, NY and MD.

The affected product is packaged in 12 oz plastic bags (retail), ( the code for the product is 12/13 present in the back inside the white box) labeled under the Chang Farm Brand as Nature’s Wonder Premium Bean Sprouts and have a “Sell By” date of December 13th, 2023.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a random sample was collected and analyzed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), which resulted in confirmation of presence Listeria Monocytogenes in the product. Further analysis of the sample by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the same. The company has actively started investigating the root cause of the problem. All retail stores and wholesalers who have this lot in MA, CT, NY and MD should remove this product from their shelves.