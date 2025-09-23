As of June 18, 2025, a total of, 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states. Sick people’s samples were collected on dates ranging from August 1, 2024, to May 27, 2025. Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 24, 2024, to May 10, 2025. Of 17 people with information available, 16 have been hospitalized and 3 deaths have been reported from Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. One pregnancy associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 11 people interviewed, 7 reported eating precooked meals, and 4 (57%) specifically reported eating chicken fettuccine alfredo. Ill people purchased the products from the refrigerated section at Walmart and Kroger. Public health investigators continue to gather information on what ill people ate before getting sick to determine whether additional products are linked to the outbreak.

USDA FSIS used purchase records to trace chicken fettuccine alfredo products purchased by 2 ill people back to FreshRealm. An additional 2 people described chicken fettuccine alfredo products they purchased and FSIS follow-up at the retail stores identified FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo products matching their descriptions.

On March 19, 2025, FSIS identified the outbreak strain in a routine sample of FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo. This lot was not distributed into the food supply. FDA and FSIS collected samples from FreshRealm and the suppliers of some of the individual ingredients used to produce the chicken fettuccine alfredo but have not identified the outbreak strain. However, CDC continues to see ill people reporting this specific food and is concerned that contamination is still occurring.