Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, AZ is recalling select lots of Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold from the deli service counter or Grab & Go section because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

This is being initiated after being alerted by their supplier Fresh Creative Foods of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the pasta within the pasta salad. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Product was distributed to Sprouts stores in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WY. Product was distributed starting on 8/31/25 through 10/7/25.

Affected lots of Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad were packaged in plastic containers and sold from the Grab & Go section or packed directly from the deli service counter.

Grab & Go UPC for the product sold is: UPC 2-15786-00000 Product Use by Dates from 10/10/25 – 10/29/25

Service Case: UPC for the product sold is: UPC 2-15587-00000 Product Use by Dates from 10/10/25 – 10/29/25



Customers who purchased these items are urged not to consume them and dispose of them.