Solata Foods LLC. of Newburgh, NY, is recalling its “Fresh Spinach” listed below because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, L. monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled “Fresh Spinach” was distributed locally in retail stores. The product comes in various sizes listed below with all brand names, All packages have lot numbers # 40606 and 11006 on the package and with an expiration date of 6/20/24 and 6/24/24 stamped on the side. The product UPC codes are listed below.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of L. monocytogenes in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Production of the product has been suspended
Consumers who have purchased 9-ounce packages of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Or any Spinach listed below are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (845) 393-0089
|Product Code Comm:
|Size Code:
|Type Code:
|Brand Code:
|UPC Code
|Greens Solata Spinach 10x9Bag
|10x9Bag
|Solata
|854311007391
|Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 6×1.7Clam
|6×1.7Clam.
|Organic
|Gaia
|850039434075
|Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 6×1.7Clam
|6×1.7Clam.
|Organic
|Gaia
|850039434082
|Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam.
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800490529
|Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800490512
|Greens Solata 5050 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Solata
|850021494766
|Greens Solata Baby Spinach 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Solata
|85002149475
|Greens Solata Spring Mix 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Solata
|85002149475
|Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494837
|Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494858
|Greens Gaia Organic 5050 6x10Clam
|6x10Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494827
|Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach 6x16Clam
|6x16Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800288251
|Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix 6x16Clam
|6x16Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800288744
|Greens Farmer Direct Organic Chopped Kale Spinach 6x9Bag
|6x9Bag
|Organic
|Farmer Direct
|854311007377
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach 8x10Bag
|8x10Bag
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879442769
|Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach 8x45Clam
|8x45Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494964
|Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix 8x45Clam
|8x45Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494971
|Greens Gaia Organic Power Greens 8x45Clam
|8x45Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494889
|Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 Blend 8x45Clam
|8x45Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494919
|Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 8x45Clam
|8x45Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494957
|Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix Herb 8x45Clam
|8x45Clam
|Organic
|Gaia
|850021494896
|Greens Full Circle Organic 5050 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800341562
|Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800179899
|Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800179882
|Greens Full Circle Organic Power Greens 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Organic
|Full Circle
|036800388758
|Greens Solata 50/50 Blend 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Solata
|854311007070
|Greens Solata Baby Spinach 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Solata
|854311007001
|Greens Solata Power Greens 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Solata
|854311007056
|Greens Solata Spring Mix 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Solata
|854311007032
|Greens Solata Spring Mix Herb 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Solata
|854311007063
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s 50/50 Blend 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879525158
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s Power Greens 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879503095
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879133414
|Greens Solata 50/50 Blend 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Solata
|854311007087
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s 5050 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879525165
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix Herb 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879459965
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s Baby Spinach 8x5Clam
|8x5Clam
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879133438
|Greens Solata Spinach 9x9Bag
|9x9Bag
|Solata
|854311007391
|Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach 9x9Bag
|9x9Bag
|Uncle Vinny’s
|804879442769
|Greens Bogopa Spinach 9x9Bag
|9x9Bag
|Bogopa
|819964014695
|Greens Bulk Spring Mix 2×1.5
|2×1.5 BAGS
|Bulk
|40606 AND 11006