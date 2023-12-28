Nam & Son of MD, Jessup, MD is recalling one-pound bags of soybean sprouts, with the sell-by date of December 14, 2023, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeriainfections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product has been distributed to retail stores in VA ranging from December 6 -7, 2023.

The affected product is packaged in a 1lb plastic bag (retail), labeled under the Nam & Son of MD DBA Sam Sung S & M Food and have a “Sell By” date of December 14, 2023.

NO illness has been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a random sample was collected and analyzed by the state of Virginia, which resulted in confirmation of presence Listeria Monocytogenes in the product. The company has actively started investigating the root cause of the problem. All retail stores who have this “Sell By” date on the packaging should remove this product from their shelves.