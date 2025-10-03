Following a recall initiated by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA, Demers Food Group has voluntarily recalled select Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The voluntary recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled linguini pasta ingredient supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods which was recalled for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

This voluntary recall only applies to select Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini and not to any other Scott & Jon’s products.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the Demers Food Group recall. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these items should not consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

The product was distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between 9/15/2025 and 9/25/2025.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions should contact Demers Food Group’s Customer Service at 1-800-239-9731 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Lot Code Best If Used

By Date UPC GTIN Size Scott &

Jon’s Shrimp

Scampi With

Linguine S254522

S255522

S259522

S263521

S263522 3/12/2027

3/13/2027

3/17/2027

3/21/2027 858175003919 10858175003916 9.6 oz

