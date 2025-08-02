Jewel Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa are voluntarily recalling select items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. This action follows a recall initiated by Reser’s Fine Food due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in breadcrumbs used as an ingredient in their tuna salad.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The items containing tuna salad were available for purchase at Jewel Osco in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates 
(if applicable, 
Or Lot 
Code/Est. 
Number)		Store Banners States 
CLUB SANDWICH ES WITH SALAD FS29125900000EAJul 16 25 Thru Jul 18 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
RM DUO TUNA SALAD W/CRACKER S27183000000EAJul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
RM QUAD TUNA SALAD21500300000EAJul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
RM SALAD TUNA SS /td>294869000001 LBJul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
RM SNDWCH CROISSNT SSTBL TUNA SALAD SS21372500000EAJul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
RM SNDWCH TUNA SALAD CROISSANT SS COLD21788400000EAJul 16 25 Thru Jul 18 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
TUNA SALAD21680700000Variable WeightJul 17 25 Thru Jul 19 25Jewel OscoIL, IN, IA
