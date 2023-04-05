Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan is voluntarily recalling the listed products packed between 3/3/23 and 3/11/23, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date. If you think you may have become ill from something you ate, seek immediate medical attention. The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023.

The recalled products were sold to the following retailers and food service distributors in the states of MI, OH, IN, IL, KY, and WI: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. Only the products and product codes listed in the table are included in the recall. The full list of recalled products is below:

Product Packaging Product Code UPC Code Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008028 Green Sweet Crisp 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008141 Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008004 Robust Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008035 Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008196 Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008189 Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23 856791008202 Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008233 Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008226 Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008240 Farmer’s Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008134 Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008066 Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008172 Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008042 Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23 856791008127

5oz Retail packages are clear, plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film and have a Best By date stamped on the bottom of the tub. 6oz Salad Kits are clear plastic tubs with a wrap label and have a Sell By date stamped on the side of the container. 3lb Bulk packages are clear, plastic bags packed 1 bag to a case with a Packaged On date stamped on the case label. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Revolution Farms is cooperating with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on this ongoing investigation.