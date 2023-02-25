Jan Fruits Inc. of VERNON, CA is recalling all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Taiwan) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom product was distributed in CA to small local produce distributors or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores within CA and HI.

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” in English. There is a green lettered “Premium” Printed with two QR scan codes and UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of a package There is a Lot Code #3779 outside of box.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The distribution of the product is suspended.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the State of Hawaii which revealed that the finished products contained Listeria monocytogenes. We have ceased the production and distribution of the product as we continue our investigation as to what caused the problem.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDPH.