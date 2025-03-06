New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball today warned consumers not to consume unpasteurized raw milk from Charles B. Curtiss dba Willow Marsh Farm due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Charles B. Curtiss dba Willow Marsh Farm is located at 343 Hop City Road, Ballston Spa, New York in Saratoga County. To date, no illnesses have been reported to the Department associated with this product.

A sample of the milk collected by an inspector from the Department was discovered to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. On February 27, 2025, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Further laboratory testing, completed on March 4, 2025, confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample. The producer is now prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates that the product is free of harmful bacteria.

The Department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Charles B. Curtiss dba Willow Marsh Farm immediately dispose of it and call the farm at (518) 288-3347.

Listeria monocytogenes causes listeriosis, which can be a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, cancer patients, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. It can also cause short-term, flu-like symptoms, such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in healthy people.

It is important to note that raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization. Pasteurization is a process that heats milk to a specific temperature for a specific amount of time. Pasteurization kills the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases such as listeriosis, salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis. Pasteurization of milk is recognized internationally as an effective means of preventing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including listeriosis.

Tags: Listeria Attorney, Listeria Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Drew Falkenstein Drew Falkenstein

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark…

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark cases that have helped shape food safety policy, HACCP protocol, and consumer rights, such as the E. coli outbreak in fresh spinach in 2006 and the 2008 Peanut Corporation of America outbreak of Salmonella. A frequent speaker for the not-for-profit organization Outbreak, Inc, Mr. Falkenstein travels the country to address public and environmental health organizations as well as food safety meetings and annual educational conferences.Â  He speaks on the intersection of law and public health, and addresses companies on how to prevent food borne illness outbreaks.

Read more about Drew Falkenstein
Show more Show less
Related Posts
u1272729531_botulism_Japanese_pickles_--ar_21_--v_6.1_563ff307-f0f4-4df6-8749-9d2b9ee89ff1_0
Botulism Risk prompts Vegetable recall
March 3, 2025
u1272729531_Sysco_Recalls_Shakes_after_11_Dead_from_Listeria__60871526-f704-4eb3-b45b-5f474c320501_3
Sysco Recalls Shakes after 11 Dead from Listeria
February 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-20 at 6.43.57 PM
FDA reports on new Salmonella Outbreak
February 20, 2025