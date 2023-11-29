“When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.”

11/22/2023

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns that consumers should discard “Hilltop Meadow Farm” brand ’60 Day Aged Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese’ with sell by dates of 9/21/2023 or earlier. Testing of this cheese confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese from Hilltop Meadow Farm, 153 martin Road, Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, is being voluntarily recalled by the farm, and was sold in ½ lb, 1 lb, 2.5 lb, and 5 lb sizes at their on-farm store and at the following locations:

Meadow Run Farms, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Littitz, Lancaster County

Shady Acres Farm Market, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

Willow Haven Farm, 7686 Herber Road, New Tripoli, Leigh County

Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County

Little Leaf Natural Products, 505 S Main Street, Montrose, Susquehanna County

Whole Earth Center, 360 Nassau St, Princeton, New Jersey

Healthy Way, 396 S Main St, Massena, New York

Northstar Bison Store, 225 Birch Avenue, Cameron, Wisconsin

The tainted Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese is labeled with the Hilltop Meadow Farm label and designations “From A2/A2 Milk” and “Made from 100% Grassfed Cow’s Milk” product descriptions.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an illness which has symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. Listeriosis mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and adults with impaired immune systems. Listeriosis in pregnant women can result in miscarriage, premature delivery, serious infection of the newborn, or stillbirth.

No reported illnesses have been attributed to the product, but people who consumed the Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese should consult their physicians if they become ill.