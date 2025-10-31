Moonlight Companies is voluntarily recalling California-grown conventional yellow and white peaches because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled peaches were sold at retail stores nationwide between September 16, 2025 and October 29, 2025. The peaches were either sold as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers or as multi-packs. This recall does not include packages or PLU stickers with the words “Washington” and/or “Organic.” The recalled products are listed in the following summary table and images are below.

Product Description Packaging Type PLU Sticker UPC Facility Code Lot Code Moonlight Yellow Peaches Individual pieces 4401 4044 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Multi-packs 8 10248 03165 6 8 98429 00209 1 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Moonlight White Peaches Individual pieces 4401 4044 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Multi-packs 8 10248 03163 28 98429 00209 1 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Moonlight White Peaches (“Peppermint Peach”) Multi-packs 8 98429 00266 48 10248 03163 28 10248 03087 18 10248 03186 1 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT Kroger Yellow Peaches Multi-packs 11110 18174 P1 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, 79PWPRT

This recall is being conducted because Listeria monocytogenes was identified in the packing facility environment.