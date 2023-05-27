According to press reports, more than 50 confirmed cases of salmonella have now been linked to Los Amigos Taqueria’s Brighton restaurant, state health officials confirmed Friday.

The chain’s Brighton outpost was one of two ordered closed last week after health inspectors flagged multiple issues at each restaurant; the West Roxbury Los Amigos Taqueria also shut its doors temporarily.

As of Friday, there were 56 lab-confirmed salmonella cases among people who had eaten at the Brighton Los Amigos Taqueria before becoming ill, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. Of those cases, 37 are among Boston residents.

State health officials continue to receive additional reports of lab-confirmed and undiagnosed illnesses linked to the restaurant, according to DPH.

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten at the implicated restaurants and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

