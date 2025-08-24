The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) Division of Regulatory Services, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, and Utah County Health Department are investigating a norovirus outbreak in Utah county that has been linked to frozen half shell oysters imported from the Republic of Korea. On July 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall of Korean frozen half shell oysters from Designated Area No. 1 harvested between December 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025. UDAF is expanding this recall to include all oysters from this area harvested through August 6, 2025.

UDAF is advising restaurants and retailers to not serve or sell, and consumers not to eat, any Korean frozen half shell oysters from Designated Area No. 1 harvested between December 30, 2024 and August 6, 2025. At this time, UDAF is aware that product that was recalled in July was distributed to restaurants in Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah counties and product may have been distributed to additional counties. This is an ongoing investigation and UDAF is working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure a safe food supply and safeguard public health. This advisory is issued due to new evidence of product contamination beyond the initial FDA recall parameters.

Background: FDA Recall

On July 24, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall of Korean frozen half shell oysters from Designated Area No. 1 with the following details:

Certification Number: KR-15-SP Harvest Dates: December 30, 2024 – February 6, 2025 Lot Codes: B250103, B250106, B250112, B250114, B250119, B250121, B250123, B250130, B250108, B250116, B250206 FDA Advisory: FDA Recall Notice



New Norovirus Detection: On August 18, 2025, UDAF was notified that an additional lot of frozen half shell oysters tested positive for norovirus:

Certification Number: KR-15-SP Harvest Date: February 13, 2025 Harvest Area: Designated Area No. 1 Lot Code: B250213



This newly identified contaminated lot falls outside the FDA’s original advisory, prompting UDAF to expand the warning to include all frozen half shell oysters from this harvest area and date range.

Norovirus Information: Symptoms typically appear 12–48 hours after exposure and may include:

Nausea Vomiting Diarrhea Stomach cramps Fever and headache (in some cases)



Most people recover within 1–3 days, but vulnerable groups, such as young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness. Anyone who has eaten these oysters and develops symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and report the illness to igotsick.health.utah.gov. People who are sick should not prepare food for others until at least 48 hours after symptoms stop.

Ongoing Investigation: This advisory is part of a collaborative investigation with local health departments, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the FDA. Further updates will be provided at ag.utah.gov as new information becomes available. To report a concern, please contact UDAF’s Division of Regulatory Services at (801) 982-2220.