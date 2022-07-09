Public Heath Canada is working with its public health and food safety partners to identify possible ways non-travel related Cyclospora infections are occurring in Canada.

As of June 30, a total of 84 cases of Cyclospora infections were reported in the following provinces: British Columbia (1), Ontario (75), and Quebec (8). 4 individuals have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. To date, there is no recall or Public Health Notice, the investigation is ongoing.

In case you are experiencing Cyclosporiasis symptoms such as watery diarrhea (most common), cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, and possibly vomiting and low-grade fever, it is important to report it. It can help to detect & resolve outbreaks early and prevent others from being harmed, and it enables better surveillance. If symptoms persist, seek medical care.