Nam & Son of MD, Jessup, MD is recalling one-pound bags of soybean sprouts, with the sell-by date of December 21, 2023, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeriainfections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product has been distributed to retail stores in MD ranging from December 14, 2023.

The affected product is packaged in a 1lb plastic bag (retail), labeled under the Nam & Son of MD DBA Sam Sung S & M Food and have a “Sell By” date of December 21, 2023.

NO illness has been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a random sample was collected and analyzed by the state of Maryland, which resulted in confirmation of presence Listeria Monocytogenes in the product. The company has actively started investigating the root cause of the problem. All retail stores who have this “Sell By” date on the packaging should remove this product from their shelves. Consumers should not consume the products and should discard this product or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers should contact their health provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Nam & Son at 443-896-6738 which will be monitored 24 hours EST from Monday – Sunday.

Link to First Recall