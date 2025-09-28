AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, WA is recalling approximately 8,000 bags (net wt. 1.25lbs) of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers (see photo), imported from Indonesia, because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium137 (Cs-137).

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The affected AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers; net wt. 1.25 lbs was sold in Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, between July 7, 2025, and Sept. 20, 2025.

The recalled item is packaged in a printed bag with a black top and blue bottom, along with a printed image of the skewers inside. It is labeled with the following UPC, lot codes and “Best If Used By” dates, which can be found on the back of the bag.

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11 07 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11 08 2027

No illnesses have been reported to date.