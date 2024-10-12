Out of an abundance of caution, Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited number of meal kits due to the inclusion of recalled chicken from an outside ingredient supplier (BrucePac). The ingredient supplier (BrucePac) recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The kits were distributed in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NE, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY.

Reser’s Fine Foods is no longer using any ingredients from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility.