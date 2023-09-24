NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – September 19, 2023 – Life Raft Treats is expanding their recall of their Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar UPC 8 60006 18210 6 and Life Is Peachy 6 count box ice cream products, to include the BEST BY DATES up to and including AUG 08282024 due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On September 18, 2023, the firm was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that they needed to include an additional lot of their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat which also test positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also decided to recall their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Product UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

The recalling firm began shipping recalled products on 8/28/2023. These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped via www.Goldbelly.comExternal Link Disclaimeronline directly to consumers located in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA & WI.