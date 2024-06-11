The Product

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners, are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars. As of June 7, 2024, a total of eight illnesses have been reported from four states including Arizona (4), Indiana (2), Nevada (1), and Pennsylvania (1). All eight people have reported seeking medical care; six have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. FDA is working to determine the cause of these illnesses and is considering the appropriate next steps. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Recall

All flavors of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars

People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

Diamond Shruumz- brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars can be purchased online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). The full list of retailers is currently unknown, and FDA recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars from any retail or online locations at this time.

• Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, and should discard them.

• Consumers should check their homes and discard these products if found.

• This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy. Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people.

• Retailers should not sell or distribute Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars and should hold the product in a secure location until additional instructions can be provided on how to return or safely dispose of the product.

• If you become ill after consuming these chocolate bars, please contact your healthcare provider and/or call the Poison Help LineExternal Link Disclaimer at 1-800-222-1222. Let them know you have recently consumed the Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars.

• Healthcare providers should report these illnesses to their local health department and/or the Poison Help Line