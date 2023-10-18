Phu Huong Food Company, a Rosemead, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 602 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken meatball products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fully cooked RTE beef and chicken meatball items were produced on Oct. 2, 2023, and packaged on Oct. 3, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

11-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing “BÒ VIÊN PHÙ-HƯƠNG GÂN BEEF MEATBALLS (WITH BEEF TENDONS) (Chicken added / Cô Gá)” with lot codes 200101 through 200124 on a sticker on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7681” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered when FSIS performed routine product testing and the results identified Listeria monocytogenes in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.