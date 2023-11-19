With 11 sickened by Listeria-tainted Peaches.

The Listeria lawyers at Marler Clark, Inc., PS have the most extensive experience of any law firm in the United States in the representation of food poisoning victims.

The Listeria lawyers at Marler Clark represent the families of individuals who have suffered illness or the loss of a loved one from this deadly bacterium.

The Marler Clark Listeria attorneys have unmatched experience representing victims of Listeria. Our Listeria lawyers have represented thousands of victims of notable Listeria outbreaks such as the 2011 Jensen Farms Listeria outbreak where over 30 people died, the 2010 Sangar Fresh Cut Produce Listeria outbreak, the 2007 Whittier Farms Listeria outbreak and the 2017 Vulto Creamery Listeriaoutbreak. We are presently assisting in a Listeria outbreak in South Africa that sickened over 1,000 and killed over 200.