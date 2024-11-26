State test results of lettuce thought to be linked to an outbreak of E. Coli infections in St. Louis County have come back negative, but officials say a caterer’s food is still on their radar.

Health officials have reported that 106 people, including students from Rockwood Summit High School and adults from the community, have been confirmed as outbreak patients. The patients attended five separate events catered by Andre’s Banquet Center. Patients attended two school band events, two funerals and a veterans event catered by the business.

When the outbreak was first reported on Nov. 14 there were 14 patients.

Tests run by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services detected no traces of E. coli in an unopened package of iceberg lettuce collected at Andre’s Banquet Center. However, the business is not yet in the clear.

“A negative test result for the lettuce does not conclusively rule out the salad as the source of the E. coli outbreak,” according to a statement from the St. Louis County Health Department said.

“This is because bacteria like E. coli often occur in isolated pockets within food products, making it possible for a sampling event to miss the pathogen entirely . . . A negative result does not necessarily indicate the absence of the bacteria or eliminate Andre’s as a potential source.”

As of Nov. 21, county hospitals reported that two of the outbreak patients had developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a rare but serious disease that can occur as a complication of an E. coli infection. The disease affects the body’s blood clotting system and can lead to kidney failure.

John Armengol Jr., owner of Andre’s, released a statement following the announcement of the negative test result:

“While I am relieved to learn of the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory’s negative test results, I will continue to cooperate with the state and local health departments as they now work to determine the source of E. coli that has caused illnesses in the region and which has resulted in individuals who did not attend any events affiliated with Andre’s contracting E Coli.”

The county health director said the source of the E. Coli was not from a school cafeteria.

“One thing I can say is it’s not a cafeteria-related event,” St. Louis County Health Director Kanika Cunningham said. “It was an off-site event, and we’re working with that particular entity and working with that location to identify the source.”

Even though health department officials have said the school is not the source of the E. coli, school district officials have had the school cleaned and sanitized, with special attention to doorknobs and other high-touch items.

Three parents of high school students are suing the catering company. A fourth lawsuit has been filed by an adult who ate at one of the events and later tested positive for E. coli.

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: