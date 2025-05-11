Reported illnesses in California and Nevada

As of May 9, 2025, a total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from two states. Sick people’s samples were collected on dates ranging from December 3, 2023, to September 9, 2024. Of 10 people with information available, all 10 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. Currently, there have been no illnesses identified in 2025. However, a recent environmental isolate was collected at Fresh & Ready Foods LLC and illnesses may not yet be reported.

CDC investigated this outbreak in 2024. Epidemiologic evidence in previous investigations identified that sick people were in healthcare settings such as hospitals prior to becoming sick, and the likely source was a food served in those types of institutions, but there was not enough information to identify a specific food. CDC reopened the investigation in April 2025 after the outbreak strain was found in environmental samples from Fresh & Ready Foods LLC.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the six people with information, all six (100%) were hospitalized before becoming sick. Records reviewed from facilities indicated that ready-to-eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC were served in at least three of the facilities.

On March 31, 2025, FDA collected environmental samples for testing at Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC. WGS showed that the Listeria in the environmental isolates were closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating ready-to-eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC.

Records reviewed from facilities indicated that ready-to-eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC were served in three facilities.

On May 10, 2025, Fresh & Ready Foods LLC recalled select ready-to-eat products, like sandwiches and protein snacks.

Sold to retail stores, hospitals, hotels, airports and airlines in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington.

Best by dates from April 22, 2025 to May 19, 2025.

Brand names include Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go and Fresh Take Crave Away

See the recall notice for the package labels, brand, and best by date details for each food item.

