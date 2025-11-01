Since the last update on September 25, 2025, a total of 7 new illnesses and 3 new states have been reported, with 2 additional deaths reported, one each from Hawaii and Oregon.

A total of 27 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 18 states. California 3, Hawaii 2, Florida 1, Illinois 1, Indiana 1, Louisiana 2, Michigan 2, Minnesota 1, Missouri 1, North Carolina 1, Nevada 1, Ohio 1, Oregon 3, South Carolina 1, Texas 3, Utah 1, Washington 1.

Sick people’s samples were collected on dates ranging from August 1, 2024, to October 16, 2025. Of 26 people with information available, 25 have been hospitalized and 6 deaths have been reported. One death from each of the following states: Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

On March 19, 2025, FSIS identified the outbreak strain in a routine sample of FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo.

FreshRealm tested a beef meatball linguine marinara meal. This meal tested positive for the same strain of Listeria making people sick in this outbreak. These products were not distributed for sale to consumers. FreshRealm also tested the ingredients used in the meals. Pasta used in the meal tested positive for Listeria. Whole genome sequencing results show the Listeria in the pasta is the same strain making people sick. Companies that used certain lots of affected pasta are working to recall food and meals that contain these pastas.

On June 17, 2025, FreshRealm recalled chicken fettuccine alfredo meals. Do not eat recalled chicken fettucine alfredo meals made by FreshRealm and sold in the refrigerated section at Walmart and Kroger grocery stores.

Additional Recalls:

