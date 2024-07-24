Out of an abundance of caution, Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, OH, is expanding its July 12, 2024, recall to include additional produce because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Wiers Farm Inc., in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), began its investigation in response to original findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD). This expansion is in response to that investigation. Products involved in this expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 (2024). Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation.
Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention. For more information about Listeria monocytogenes, consumers can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.
Product Details (see distribution list for stores and states)
RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS
Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano – UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle – UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
|Distribution for bulk items sold individually or by the pound:
|Connecticut
|Walmart, Save-a-Lot
|Delaware
|Walmart, Save-a-Lot.
|Illinois
|Walmart, Kroger.
|Indiana
|Walmart, Kroger.
|Kentucky
|Walmart, Kroger.
|Maine
|Save-a-Lot.
|Maryland
|Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only) .
|Michigan
|Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot.
|Missouri
|Kroger
|New Jersey
|Walmart, Save-a-Lot.
|New York
|Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only).
|North Carolina
|Save-a-Lot
|Ohio
|Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only), Cleveland and Youngstown Foodbanks (mixed vegetable boxes only)
|Pennsylvania
|WalmartSave-a-LotShop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only)Shoppers Value Masontown, PA (cucumber only)Franklin Foods Inc. Kitanning, PA (cucumber only)Grove City Country Market Grove City, PA (green bell pepper and picking cucumber only)Fas Chek Market (cucumber only)Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only)Pechin Market Connellsville, PA (green bell pepper only)Sherwood Forest Foods Ligonier, PA (green bell pepper only)Market Basket Johnstown, PA (picking cucumber only)
|Rhode Island
|Save-a-Lot
|Tennessee
|Kroger
|Virginia
|Walmart, Save-a-Lot
|West Virginia
|Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumbers only), Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only), Fas Chek Market (cucumber only)
Link to Original Press Release