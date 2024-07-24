Out of an abundance of caution, Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, OH, is expanding its July 12, 2024, recall to include additional produce because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Wiers Farm Inc., in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), began its investigation in response to original findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD). This expansion is in response to that investigation. Products involved in this expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 (2024). Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention. For more information about Listeria monocytogenes, consumers can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Product Details (see distribution list for stores and states)

RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS

Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano – UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle – UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

Distribution for bulk items sold individually or by the pound: Connecticut Walmart, Save-a-Lot Delaware Walmart, Save-a-Lot. Illinois Walmart, Kroger. Indiana Walmart, Kroger. Kentucky Walmart, Kroger. Maine Save-a-Lot. Maryland Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only) . Michigan Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot. Missouri Kroger New Jersey Walmart, Save-a-Lot. New York Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only). North Carolina Save-a-Lot Ohio Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only), Cleveland and Youngstown Foodbanks (mixed vegetable boxes only) Pennsylvania WalmartSave-a-LotShop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only)Shoppers Value Masontown, PA (cucumber only)Franklin Foods Inc. Kitanning, PA (cucumber only)Grove City Country Market Grove City, PA (green bell pepper and picking cucumber only)Fas Chek Market (cucumber only)Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only)Pechin Market Connellsville, PA (green bell pepper only)Sherwood Forest Foods Ligonier, PA (green bell pepper only)Market Basket Johnstown, PA (picking cucumber only) Rhode Island Save-a-Lot Tennessee Kroger Virginia Walmart, Save-a-Lot West Virginia Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumbers only), Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only), Fas Chek Market (cucumber only)

