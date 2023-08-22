The outbreak strain of Listeria was found in “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain of Listeria in an unopened “Soft Serve On The Go” vanilla chocolate ice cream cup that the sick person had in their freezer. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found the outbreak strain of Listeria in five “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups that were collected from Real Kosher Ice Cream’s manufacturing location.

As of August 10, 2023, two people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from two states: one from New York and one from Pennsylvania. Sick people’s samples were collected in May and June 2023. Both sick people have been hospitalized, and neither died.

State and local public health officials from Pennsylvania and New York interviewed people (or their family) about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. One sick person bought “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups from a grocery store, and the other person likely ate the same ice cream cup at a long-term care facility they were living in.

On August 9, 2023, Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled all flavors of “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups. Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled ice cream.

