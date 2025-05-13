The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken and bacon wrap products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken and bacon ranch wrap products were produced on May 2, 2025. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Big Y quick easy meals CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP” with “Sell By 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap” with “Sell Through 05/07/2025” and lot code 25122.

The products bear establishment number “P34657” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Massachusetts and New York and further distributed to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

The problem was discovered when a state public health partner notified FSIS of a product sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.