The deadliest foodborne pathogen in terms of fatality rates is often considered to be *Listeria monocytogenes*. While infections from Listeria are less common compared to other pathogens like Salmonella or E. coli, the consequences can be much more severe, especially for certain high-risk populations.

Here are some key points about Listeria:

High Mortality Rate: Listeria infections, or listeriosis, have a higher mortality rate than many other foodborne illnesses. It can lead to severe illnesses, including meningitis and septicemia, particularly in vulnerable populations.

Vulnerable Populations: Pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk. In pregnant women, it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or serious infection of the newborn.

Sources: Listeria is often found in ready-to-eat products like deli meats, soft cheeses, and unpasteurized milk, as well as refrigerated smoked seafood and certain other refrigerated products.

Cold-Temperature Resilience: Unlike many other bacteria, Listeria can grow at refrigeration temperatures, which makes it particularly challenging to control in certain food supplies.

While Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter are more frequently responsible for widespread foodborne illness outbreaks, *Listeria* infections are considered more deadly when they occur. Prevention involves stringent food safety practices, including cooking and pasteurization, as well as proper handling and storage of food products.

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than…

