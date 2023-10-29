Two people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria were reported from two states: one from New York and one from Pennsylvania. Sick people’s samples were collected in May and June 2023. Both sick people were hospitalized, and neither died.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.

One sick person ate “Soft Serve on The Go” ice cream cups, and the other person likely ate the same ice cream cup at a long-term care facility they lived.

The outbreak strain of Listeria was found in “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups, “Ice Cream House” mini dessert cigar novelty ice cream, and several environmental samples taken from two of The Ice Cream House stores.

“Ice Cream House” products and “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups were made by The Ice Cream House of Brooklyn, NY.

“Ice Cream House” products were sold at Ice Cream House store locations in Brooklyn, NY, and at grocery stores in New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

“Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups were sold nationwide and also distributed to long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

“Ice Cream House” ice cream and frozen dessert products and “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups were recalled in August and September.

Recalled products do not have a lot code on the label.

