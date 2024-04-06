An outbreak of hepatitis A was investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state public health partners, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As of July 18, 2023, a total of 10 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported from four states (CA (2), HI (1), OR (1), WA (6)). Illnesses ranged from November 24, 2022, to June 4, 2023. Cases ranged from 38 to 64 years of age, with a median age of 56.5 years. Thirty percent of cases were female. Of 10 cases with available information, 4 (40%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The hepatitis A virus strain causing illnesses in this outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers.

Ten cases were interviewed, and 10/10 (100%) reported eating frozen, organic strawberries. This proportion was significantly higher than results from a survey of healthy people, in which 24% reported eating frozen berries in the week before they were interviewed. Traceback and epidemiological investigations showed that outbreak-associated cases purchased the same retail brand of frozen organic strawberries prior to becoming ill. The outbreak was linked to frozen organic strawberries, imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico in 2022 by a common supplier.

In response to this investigation, California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California voluntarily recalled certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, California; Hawaii; and two San Diego, California business centers. The lots subject to this recall include: 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55.

In response to this investigation, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon voluntarily recalled frozen, organic strawberries sold to Costco, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states. Products subject to this recall include:

Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Illinois,

Iowa,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri,

North Dakota,

Ohio,

South Dakota,

Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska,

Idaho,

Montana,

Oregon,

Utah,

Washington Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois,

Maryland PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 29/10/2024 Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango 16 oz. 00511919 04/25/24,

05/12/24,

05/23/24,

05/30/24,

06/07/24 Nationwide

On March 17, 2023, the retailer Meijer also issued a voluntarily recall of Made-With brand frozen, organic strawberries from certain market store locations.

In response to this investigation, on June 7, 2023, Wawona Frozen Foods of Clovis, California, initiated a voluntary recall of year-old packages of Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend 4-lb. bags that were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, with “Use By” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023, and 10/18/2023:

Best If Used By 09/23/2023 Best If Used By 09/29/2023 Best If Used By 09/30/2023 Best If Used By 10/18/2023 Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: 20082D04 20088D04 20089D09 20108D04 20082D05 20088D05 20089D10 20108D05 20082D06 20088D06 20089D11 20108D06 20082D07 20088D07 20089D12 20108D07 20082D08 20088D08 20108D08 20088D09 20088D10 20088D11 20088D12

In response to this investigation, on June 12, 2023, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, Oregon, voluntarily recalled select packages of frozen fruit, containing strawberries, distributed to the following retailers: Walmart (from January 24, 2023 to June 8, 2023), Costco Wholesale Stores (from October 3, 2022 to June 8, 2023), and HEB (from July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023). Products subject to this recall include:

Retailer Product Name Net weight Lot Code Best By Date Distributed in States Walmart Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4 lbs. 4018305

4019305 7/19/2024

7/20/2024 AR, AZ, CA,

CO, HI, IA, ID,

IL, IN, KS, KY,

LA, MD, MI,

MN, MO, MT,

ND, NE, NV,

NY, OH, OK,

OR, PA, SD,

TX, UT, VA,

WI, WV, WY Great Value Mixed Fruit 4 lbs. 4024205

4025305

4032305

4033305

4034305

4035305 7/25/2024

7/26/2024

8/2/2024

8/3/2024

8/4/2024

8/5/2024 Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 40 oz. 4032305 8/2/2024 Costco Wholesale Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend 48 oz. bag containing six 8 oz. pouches 4224202

4313202

4314202

4363202

4364202

4017302

4018302

4042306

4043306

4060306 2/11/2024

5/10/2024

5/11/2024

6/29/2024

6/30/2024

7/18/2024

7/19/2024

8/12/2024

8/13/2024

8/30/2024 AZ, CA, CO, TX HEB Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio 3 lbs. 4153205

4283202

4284202

4058302

4059302 12/02/2023

4/10/2024

4/11/2024

8/28/2024

8/29/2024 TX

In sum, the Willamette Valley Fruit Co. voluntary recall affected Great Value Mixed Fruit, Sliced Strawberries, and Antioxidant Fruit Blend sold in Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023; Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold in Costco stores in CO, TX, CA, and AZ from October 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023; Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio sold in HEB stores in TX from July 18th, 2022, to June 8, 2023; the Wawona Frozen Foods voluntary recall affected packages of Organic DayBreak Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in AZ, CA, CO, UT, and WA from April 15, 2022 to June 26, 2022; the Meijer recall affected MadeWith brand frozen, organic strawberries sold in Meijer stores in certain location; the California Splendor, Inc. voluntary recalled affected certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles and Hawaii, and at two San Diego business centers; and the Scenic Fruit Company voluntary recall affected frozen, organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states and to Trader Joe’s nationwide.

