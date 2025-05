Fresh & Ready Foods is voluntarily recalling some ready-to-eat sandwiches and snack items sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. This voluntary recall is being initiated due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The voluntarily recalled products were distributed between 04/18/2025 and 04/28/2025 in vending and breakroom areas within corporate offices, medical buildings and healthcare facilities located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. This voluntary recall is specifically limited to the products with the “Use By” dates from 4/22/2025 to 05/19/2025 as detailed below.

This issue was identified through environmental monitoring conducted by the FDA during a site inspection, which resulted in a positive finding for Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment. Fresh & Ready Foods has taken immediate corrective actions including removing equipment to address this issue to ensure ongoing food safety and compliance with FDA guidance.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenesinfection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

While no illnesses have been reported related to the specific products distributed between 04/18/2025 and 04/28/2025 as listed below, this action is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the continued safety of our consumers.