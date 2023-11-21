The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to peaches, plums, and nectarines (stone fruit).

Total Illnesses: 11

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 1

Last Sample Collection: August 16, 2023

States with Cases: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio

Product Distribution: Nationwide

Federal and state partners have continued to investigate the outbreak as new matching cases have been identified over the past several years. Samples from sick people were collected from August 22, 2018, to August 16, 2023. According to a case-case analysis conducted by CDC, people in this outbreak were 18 times more likely to eat peaches, plums, or nectarines. This suggests that peaches, plums, and nectarines, are a likely source of this outbreak. On October 23, 2023, FDA collected samples of 2lb bagged peaches at The HMC Group Cold Storage, Inc (Kingsburg, CA) and on November 7, 2023, the samples were reported positive and a match to the outbreak strain by Whole Genome Sequencing.

In response to this investigation, HMC Group Marketing, Inc has voluntarily recalled peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in retail stores nationally from May 1, 2022 through November 15, 2022 and from May 1, 2023 through November 15, 2023. Additional information and product images can be found in the company recall announcement. The recalled fruit was sold at retail stores as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers or in consumer packaging; however, the recalled fruit is no longer available for sale and any previously purchased fruit should be past shelf life. If you previously purchased recalled fresh peaches, plums and nectarines and then froze them, you should throw them away if they are part of the recall or if you cannot tell if they are part of the recall.

Fresh whole peaches, plums, and nectarines currently available for sale at retail are not included in this recall.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness. FDA will update this advisory as information becomes available.