HH Fresh Trading Corp of California is recalling its 200g of Taiwan Enoki because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Enoki mushrooms 200 gram” were distributed in West Virginia in multiple retail store locations and were sold on 8/20/2024 and 8/23/2024 with 240 cases for each date. HH Fresh Trading received notice on 10/11/2024 and that the Enoki 200 gram test revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on 9/9/2024. As a result we would like to recall this products immediately.

The product comes in a 200 gram, clear plastic package marked with barcode # 4711498860019 on the back side. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the FDA revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200 gram of Enoki. The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the HH Fresh Trading Corp continue to investigate the source of the problem.