The Department of Defense initiated a recall of Pero Family Farms’ Sliced Zucchini and Yellow Squash due to nonconforming laboratory results, according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message sent Nov. 6.

Listeria monocytogenes may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the frail or elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy adults may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infections may also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The illness caused by these bacteria can take up to 70 days to appear. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has publicized this recall to all its stores, according to Richard Stith, supervisory consumer safety officer for DeCA Headquarters and Support Center at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia. Whenever a commissary has recalled or withdrawn products in its inventory, they are immediately removed from store shelves.

The result does not meet the requirement defined in the “Department of Defense Food Safety and Quality Assurance Laboratory Action Levels” table, as published in Appendix O of the USAPHC Circular 40-1, “Worldwide Directory of Sanitarily Approved Food Establishments for Armed Forces Procurement.”

The following product is affected by this recall:

Pero Family Farms Sliced Zucchini and Yellow Squash, 11 ounces: UPC 7489600976, best if used by date of Oct. 28

This voluntary recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.