Don Novo & Son, a Miami, Fla. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,330 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE meat products were produced on December 21, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo CHORIZO FULLY COOKED” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo COSTILLAS AHUMADAS SMOKED PORK RIBS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

12-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo JAMON DULCE SWEET COOKED HAM AND WATER PRODUCTS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

5.4-lb. to 5.5-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo MORTADELLA CUBANA CUBAN BRAND MORTADELA” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1.5-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo LOMO AHUMADO SMOKED PORK LOIN” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34257” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.