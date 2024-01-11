Rizo_Cotija_Top_V2_CROPPED

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of Rizo Bros. California Creamery’s Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese, batch number 4DW-23318, for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. This product was distributed nationwide, including retailers in Hawaiʻi such as R. Field Wine Company, select Foodland and Foodland Farms supermarkets, and Cost.U.Less Hilo.

This recall is the result of a food sampling and analysis partnership conducted by DOH’s Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch (LPRB) and Food and Drug Branch (FDB), and funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to collect certain food products and test for Salmonellaand/or Listeria monocytogenes to protect public health.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result from eating Listeria-contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

Please contact your physician immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the product. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events in Hawaiʻi attributed to the recalled product.

The DOH advises consumers to check for the recalled product by specific batch number, safely seal the product in a plastic bag if it has been opened and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. The batch code and sell-by date can be found printed along the back edge of the package. For additional information, consumers may contact Rizo Bros. California Creamery at 209-232-3700.

The recalled product information is listed below:

UPC code: 72724200043

Batch number: 4DW-23318

Sell by: 05/12/24

Size: 8-ounce package

