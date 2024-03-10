Jen’s Breakfast Burritos, LLC, an Auburn, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 144 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) breakfast burrito products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE breakfast burrito items were produced on February 29, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “Smoked Bacon Breakfast Burrito” with lot code 060-1 on a sticker on the back of the package.

7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “Ham Breakfast Burrito” with lot code 060-2 on a sticker on the back of the package.

7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “Seasoned Pork Breakfast Burrito” with lot code 060-3 on a sticker on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1826” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to “to-go” kiosk locations in Washington.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing and the results indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.