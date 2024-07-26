Deaths in Illinois and New Jersey.

Although 13 states identified the names of the products and Delis withheld.

Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Massachusetts (2), Maryland (6), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), New Jersey (2), New York (12), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (1).

As of July 26, 2024, a total of 34 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states. Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to July 12, 2024. Of 33 people with information available, all 33 have been hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported, 1 in Illinois and 1 in New Jersey.

Epidemiologic data show that meats sliced at delis may be contaminated with Listeria and may be making people sick. Testing identified Listeria in an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst collected as part of this investigation, which resulted in a recall. Further testing is underway to see if it is the same strain as the one making people sick.

Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria. Listerias spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products

Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”

5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products

Recalled products have “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Many types and sizes were recalled with sell-by dates of August 10 or August 15.

Virginia Ham Old Fashiond Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

See the recall notice for more details about all recalled products.



• Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

◦ For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.

◦ For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.

• Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

◦ Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

◦ People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

