As of July 15, 2024, a total of 69 illnesses have been reported from 28 states. Sixty (60) of the 69 people have reported seeking medical care, 36 have been hospitalized, and there is one potentially associated death under investigation.

FDA is aware that recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products are still on the shelves at several smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). FDA is monitoring the firm’s recall to assess its effectiveness.

FDA is working with the National Association of Convenience Stores and the National Smoke Shop Association to increase awareness of the recall. All Diamond Shruumz-brand products have been recalled and should not be available for sale. Consumers should not purchase or consume any Diamond Shruumz-brand products. If you have seen a store continuing to sell recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products, you can report this information to FDA.

Total Illnesses: 69

Hospitalizations: 36

Potentially associated deaths: 1 (under investigation)

Last illness onset: July 15, 2024

States with Cases: AL (3), AZ (6), CA (1), CO (1), FL (1), GA (6), IN (6), IA (5), KY (5), MD (1), MN (1), MO (1), MT (1), NV (1), NJ (2), NY (1), NC (3), ND (1), OH (2), OK (1), OR (1), PA (2), SC (5), SD (1), TN (4), TX (1), VA (3), WA (2) Unknown State (1)