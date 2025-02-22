Case Count: 38 Sick – 37 Hospitalized – 11 Deaths

Illness Range: 2018 to the present.

States with Cases: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Who is sick: (89%) reported living in long term care facilities or were hospitalized prior to becoming sick.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes.

On November 25, 2024, FDA was notified about an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in the United States, with many ill people residing in long-term care facilities (LTCF) prior to illness onset. FDA’s traceback investigation identified that each of the LTCF who supplied invoice information for review from 2024 to present received a frozen supplemental shake of either Lyons ReadyCare or Sysco Imperial brand. As part of this investigation, FDA collected environmental samples and found the outbreak strain of Listeria.

According to CDC, this outbreak includes cases dating back to 2018, with 20 cases across 2024 and 2025, and is currently ongoing. Epidemiologic evidence in previous investigations were unable to identify a source of the outbreak. As of February 21, 2025, a total of 38 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 21 states. Of the 38 people for whom information is available, 37 people have been hospitalized. Eleven deaths have been reported. Of the 38 people for whom information is available, 34 (89%) reported living in long term care facilities or were hospitalized prior to becoming sick. Records reviewed from facilities indicated nutritional shakes were available to residents.

FDA has been informed that certain Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes are being voluntarily recalled. FDA is working with the recalling firms. FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

