Listeria Illnesses: California 2, Florida 1, Illinois 1, Indiana 1, Louisiana 2, Michigan 2, Minnesota 1, Missouri 1, Nevada 1, North Carolina 1, Ohio 1, South Carolina 1, Texas 3 and Utah 1.

Listeria Hospitalized: 19 of 20.

Listeria Deaths: Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

Since the last update on June 18, 2025, a total of 3 new illnesses from 2 states have been reported, with 1 additional death reported from Utah. As of September 25, 2025, a total of 20 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 15 states. Sick people’s samples were collected on dates ranging from August 1, 2024, to September 11, 2025. Of 20 people with information available, 19 have been hospitalized and 4 deaths have been reported. One each from Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that certain meals produced by FreshRealm are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and are making people sick. Pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods was an ingredient in FreshRealm beef meatball marinara linguine meals. This pasta tested positive for Listeria and whole genome sequencing is pending to see if it is the same strain that is making people sick. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to the outbreak.

Recalled Product – Check Freezers

FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo meals

On June 17, 2025, FreshRealm recalled chicken fettuccine alfredo meals that were distributed to retail locations nationwide. Recalled foods are no longer available for sale. They include:

• Sold nationwide at Kroger and Walmart under the Marketside brand and the Home Chef brand.

• Establishment number “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” appears on the label in the USDA mark of inspection.

• Best by dates: 06/27/25, 06/26/25 and 06/19/25 or prior.

Marketside beef meatball marinara linguine meals

These products should no longer be available for sale but may still be in your fridge or freezer. They include:

• 12-oz clear plastic tray packages labeled “Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce”

• Best if used by dates: SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025

• Establishment number: “EST. 50784” or “EST. 47718” inside the USDA mark of inspection

