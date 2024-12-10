By the Numbers:

19 Sick

17 Hospitalized

8 States: California 10, Georgia 1, Illinois 2, Nevada 1, New Jersey 1, New York 1, Oregon 1, Tennessee 2

2 Deaths of Infants

Since the last update on November 22, 2024, eight new illnesses were reported from five states. These sick people were identified after food and environmental sampling found a second strain of Listeria. As of December 5, 2024, 19 people from eight states have been infected with the outbreak strains of Listeria.

Sick people’s samples were collected from October 24, 2021, to October 28, 2024.

Of 19 people with information available, 17 (89%) have been hospitalized .

Seven illnesses are related to pregnancy.

One person who was pregnant was sick and recovered.

Two unrelated infants were also sick and recovered.

In California, a mother and her twins were sick and both infants died. Listeria was found in a sample from the mother and from one of the twin infants, but it could not be found in a sample from the other infant. Because of this, only the mother and one twin are included as confirmed cases in this outbreak.

In Tennessee, a mother and her infant were sick and her infant died.

On October 21, 2024, FSIS conducted routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product by Yu Shang Food, Inc. Testing confirmed that the product was contaminated with Listeria. WGS showed that the Listeria in the pork snout product is closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating foods produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc.

In response to the investigation, FSIS collected additional samples of product produced at Yu Shang Foods, Inc. and from the production environment. The Listeria found in those samples was related by WGS to the bacteria from eight other sick people in the PulseNet database and is different from the strain found in the pork snout sample and the 11 illnesses already included in the outbreak. These illnesses were combined into one investigation.

On November 9, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. On November 21, 2024, Yu Shang Food, Inc expanded their recall. CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled products.

All products with “Yu Shang” (establishment number “P46684” or “EST. M46684”) on the label.

Includes all products produced prior to October 28, 2024.

