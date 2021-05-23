Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinics May 25th and 28th

Sign up for a Free Post-Exposure Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic

Mayville, NY– People who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant (31 E Main Street Fredonia, NY) between April 1 and May 19, 2021 were potentially exposed to hepatitis A. Most people do not get sick when an employee at a restaurant has hepatitis A, but there is still a risk. People who may have been exposed should receive treatment to prevent infection.

“While the risk of hepatitis A infection is low, we must act prudently to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during this timeframe should check their immunization status and if not already vaccinated against hepatitis A, come to our free clinic this Saturday or visit their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms.”

As a result of this potential hepatitis A exposure, the Chautauqua County Health Department is advising anyone who ate food at or consumed takeout food from the restaurant between May 8 and May 19 to receive a free hepatitis A vaccine tomorrow, May 22 at a clinic planned by the department. The clinic will be held at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall (280 Central Ave Fredonia, NY 14063) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin is only effective within two weeks of exposure to the virus. People who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant between May 8 and May 19 (and have not been previously vaccinated against hepatitis A) should receive the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin as soon as possible. Walk-ins and pre-registration for the clinic are both acceptable. Visit chqgov.com or http://bit.ly/hepa52121 to pre- register. Please bring your driver’s license or another form of identification.

Those who ate at The Mustard Seed Restaurant between April 1 and May 7 may have been exposed, but the hepatitis A vaccine given this weekend will not prevent infection from this exposure. These persons are encouraged to monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after consuming the food. Symptoms may include: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain, or jaundice. If you have any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and be sure to tell them that you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Clinics are for those who ate at the Mustard Seed Restaurant in Fredonia between May 8, 2021 and May 18, 2021. Or got take out or catered frood from the restaurant in that same time frame. Please be prepared to tell us the date and time that you ate food from the restaurant as well as what you ate or drank. Provide receipts from your purchase if at all possible.

Tuesday, May 25th 4:30pm-6:30pm at

Cassadaga Valley School Bus Garage

5935 Route 60

Sinclairville, NY 14782

Clinic Sign Up

Friday, May 28th 3:00pm-7:00pm at

SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall

280 Central Avenue

Track and field facility

Fredonia, NY 14063

Clinic Sign Up

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.