The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public to a risk of exposure to Hepatitis A from a food service employee at a restaurant located in Emerald Park, SK.

The SHA (Regina area) is conducting an investigation and follow-up of a case of Hepatitis A in a food handler who assisted with all meal preparation at Tim Hortons (20 Great Plains Road, Emerald Park, Saskatchewan). The period of potential exposure for patrons of this restaurant is January 27 through February 10, 2022.

This restaurant is located along a major trans-Canada travel route frequently used by travelers. Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during the dates listed should contact HealthLine at 811 for additional information.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus that is spread from person to person, and symptoms may include: fever, loss of appetite, dark urine, light stool, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

The risk of transmission is very low as the food handler wore gloves; however, the possibility of transmission still exists.

Anyone who ate at this restaurant or consumed food as take-out during the dates listed are advised to receive a vaccination against Hepatitis A from their local public health services if no more than 14 days have passed since the most recent meal they had in that restaurant, and they have not had a Hepatitis A vaccine in the past.

Anyone who ate a meal during the dates listed, but it has been longer than 14 days since their most recent meal, should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A infection for up to 50 days after exposure.